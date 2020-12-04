3

1

News
Posted by germainej 8 minutes ago

IU takes award at '2020 Melon Music Awards' + Check out Day 3 of 'MMA'!

AKP STAFF

IU has taken an award at the '2020 Melon Music Awards'.

On 'Day 3' of the '2020 MAMA', IU won the 'Rock Genre' award for her track "Eight" featuring BTSSUGA. Aside from the singer-songwriter, Kim Hyun Ah won the award for chorus in the 'Session Musician Category,' Hong So Jin for synthesizer, Shin Suk Chul for drums, Choi Hoon for bass guitar, and Jukjae for guitar.

The 'MMA' has been revealing a few winners ahead of the official awards ceremony on December 5.

Check out the winners from days 1 and 2 here if you missed them, and watch the full stream of day 3 below!

  1. IU
  2. MELON MUSIC AWARDS
  3. MMA
  4. 2020 MELON MUSIC AWARDS
1 1,025 Share 75% Upvoted

0

sejung-the-great-5,066 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
18 hours ago   80   34,886
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
18 hours ago   80   34,886

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND