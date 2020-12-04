IU takes award at '2020 Melon Music Awards' + Check out Day 3 of 'MMA'!

IU has taken an award at the '2020 Melon Music Awards'.



On 'Day 3' of the '2020 MAMA', IU won the 'Rock Genre' award for her track "Eight" featuring BTS' SUGA. Aside from the singer-songwriter, Kim Hyun Ah won the award for chorus in the 'Session Musician Category,' Hong So Jin for synthesizer, Shin Suk Chul for drums, Choi Hoon for bass guitar, and Jukjae for guitar.



The 'MMA' has been revealing a few winners ahead of the official awards ceremony on December 5.



Check out the winners from days 1 and 2 here if you missed them, and watch the full stream of day 3 below!



