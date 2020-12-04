Fan says Girls' Generation's Taeyeon helped with college entrance exam

A fan revealed Girls' Generation's Taeyeon helped them out with their college entrance exam.



On December 4, the netizen shared a post on an online community under the title, "I just took my college entrance exam, and Taeyeon saved me." They stated they got their last question on the test correct thanks to the Girls' Generation member.



According to the netizen, they didn't have time to answer the last question on the math exam, and they answered "39" because they remembered Taeyeon's birthday, March 9. Unexpectedly, "39" was the correct answer, which gave the netizen an extra 4 points.



Other netizens commented, "How crazy," "I got a question correct thanks to Taeyeon," "Taeyeon even helps with your exam," "Lucky number 39," and more.





