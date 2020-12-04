6

2

News
Posted by germainej 33 minutes ago

Fan says Girls' Generation's Taeyeon helped with college entrance exam

AKP STAFF

A fan revealed Girls' Generation's Taeyeon helped them out with their college entrance exam. 

On December 4, the netizen shared a post on an online community under the title, "I just took my college entrance exam, and Taeyeon saved me." They stated they got their last question on the test correct thanks to the Girls' Generation member.

According to the netizen, they didn't have time to answer the last question on the math exam, and they answered "39" because they remembered Taeyeon's birthday, March 9. Unexpectedly, "39" was the correct answer, which gave the netizen an extra 4 points. 

Other netizens commented, "How crazy," "I got a question correct thanks to Taeyeon," "Taeyeon even helps with your exam," "Lucky number 39," and more.


  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Taeyeon
2 1,547 Share 75% Upvoted

0

sejun-the-great2,044 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Awww, that's adorable. Taeyeon is so powerful lol.

Share

-2

sejung-the-great-5,067 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
18 hours ago   80   34,886
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
18 hours ago   80   34,886

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND