Check out Day 1 & 2 of '2020 Melon Music Awards'!

Day 1 and 2 of the '2020 Melon Music Awards' are now available for viewing.



The first 2 days of the '2020 Melon Music Awards' brought together hosts Jaejae, AB6IX's Daehwi, ONF's Wyatt, and Golden Child's Jangjun for an idol panel, where they discussed the year in K-Pop. DAY6, Gaho, and Leenalchi also performed live.



Fans can expect interviews by Jung Se Woon on tonight's Day 3 airing, and the final day main ceremony taking place on December 5 will feature performances by BTS, TWICE, Seventeen, NCT, Stray Kids, and more.



Check out Day 1 below, Day 2 above, and the winners announced so far! Stay tuned for allkpop's wrap-up of the winners on.



[WINNERS]

Best Ballad | DAVICHI - "Dear"

Best Rap/Hip Hop | DAMOIM (Yumdda, The Quiett, Deepflow, Simon D) - "IMMADO"

Best R&B/Soul | Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)"

Best Indie | Bolbbalgan4 - "Leo" feat. EXO's Baekhyun

Best OST | Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"



[Day 1]

[Performances]