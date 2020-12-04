Check out Day 1 & 2 of '2020 Melon Music Awards'!

6

Day 1 and 2 of the '2020 Melon Music Awards' are now available for viewing.

The first 2 days of the '2020 Melon Music Awards' brought together hosts JaejaeAB6IX's DaehwiONF's Wyatt, and Golden Child's Jangjun for an idol panel, where they discussed the year in K-Pop. DAY6Gaho, and Leenalchi also performed live. 

Fans can expect interviews by Jung Se Woon on tonight's Day 3 airing, and the final day main ceremony taking place on December 5 will feature performances by BTSTWICESeventeenNCTStray Kids, and more.

Check out Day 1 below, Day 2 above, and the winners announced so far! Stay tuned for allkpop's wrap-up of the winners on. 

[WINNERS]
Best Ballad | DAVICHI - "Dear"
Best Rap/Hip Hop | DAMOIM (YumddaThe QuiettDeepflowSimon D) - "IMMADO"
Best R&B/Soul | Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)"
Best Indie | Bolbbalgan4 - "Leo" feat. EXO's Baekhyun
Best OST | Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

[Day 1]

[Performances]

1

Daxel 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

Damn, Covid ruined things. Cause this doesn't feel like a real reward show... But at the same time, I respect why they did it the way they did. Also, happy Gaho was given some love. Hope one day each member of PLT or the group can be invited to perform.

0

MyEuphoria 45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago

This is great!!! 😍
Can't wait to see more.

