Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Former 'Superstar K' contestant Choi Young Tae sentenced to prison for fraud

Former 'Superstar K' contestant Choi Young Tae has been sentenced to prison for fraud.

According to reports, Choi Young Tae was caught scamming buyers on a used goods platform by posting items for sale but never providing the purchased item. He amassed 60 million Won ($55,342.64 USD) by scamming buyers, which doesn't include the 40 million Won ($36,916.75 USD) he was previously charged for scamming. 

As Choi Young Tae was already on a 2-year probation, prosecution demanded a 4.5-year sentence, but he was ultimately sentenced to 1 year in prison. 

During his testimony, Choi Young Tae expressed, "I'm reflecting upon my actions. Once I've served my sentence, I promise to return as a changed man." 

Choi Young Tae appeared as a contestant on 'Superstar K' in 2011. 

  1. misc.
  2. CHOI YOUNG TAE
