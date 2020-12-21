ITZY surprises fans with 'Not Shy' Christmas teaser image

ITZY has prepared a special Christmas gift for fans!

On December 22 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group unveiled a special group image teasing a Christmas version of their 2020 single "Not Shy." In the image, the members cozy up together in knits and coordinated plaid designs, the reds, silvers, and whites of their outfits evoking a fun winter mood. While the agency did not specify what the Christmas version is, many fans spectulate it will be a special holiday-themed dance practice of the song.

Check out the full teaser below!