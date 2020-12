Golden is less than a day away from releasing new music!

On December 21 KST, the H1GHR MUSIC solo artist unveiled a D-1 image teaser counting down the release on his upcoming single "Another Sad Love Song." In the image, he offers the camera a confident, direct stare, with the title of the song written around the frame of the image in large yellow font.

Meanwhile, "Another Sad Love Song" is set for release on December 22.

Check out the full teaser below!