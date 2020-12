Baek Ah Yeon is gearing up to make a comeback!

On December 22 KST, the Eden Entertainment solo artist released the music video teaser for her upcoming single "I Need You." The clip, which is focused around a man's private moments at home, combines a mood of loneliness and longing with a seasonal winter concept, using cold weather to accentuate the feeling of isolation.

Meanwhile, "I Need You" is set for release on December 24.

Check out the music video teaser above!