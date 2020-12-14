Former B2ST member Hyunseung counts down until solo comeback single with more concept teasers

Hyunseung is continuing the countdown until his solo comeback!

On December 14 KST, his agency Cube Entertainment unveiled a second batch of concept photos for his upcoming solo single, with a Korean song title that can be literally translated to "I Want to Wrap Your Cold Hands Warmly." The first batch of concept photos can be seen here.

Meanwhile, this will be Hyunseung's first official activity since returning from his compulsory military service earlier this year.

His new single is set to drop on December 17.





Check out the concept images below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!



