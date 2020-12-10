1

Posted by germainej 25 minutes ago

Former B2ST member Hyunseung reveals teaser image for upcoming single

Hyunseung revealed a teaser image for his upcoming digital single.

In the teaser image, the former B2ST member looks down against a city at night. His digital single "I Want to Warm Your Cold Hands" is his first solo release since his album 'MY' released in May of 2015.

Hyunseung's upcoming single drops on December 17 KST. Are you excited for his comeback? 


brideofchani6,279 pts 13 minutes ago 0
omg yes! i missed him so much

