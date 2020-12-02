2PM's Chansung taking last vacation before military discharge; to complete service off-base

Chansung is almost officially finished with his military service!

On December 14 KST, it was revealed that the 2PM maknae began his final military vacation the day before. He will not be returning to base as it has been decided soldiers on their last-year leave should not return to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He will, however, technically remain in the military until his scheduled discharge date of January 5.



Meanwhile, Chansung originally enlisted on June 11, 2019 and will be the fourth 2PM member to complete their military service, following Taecyeon, Jun.K, and Wooyoung.

As for the other members, Nichkhun is exempt from military service in his home country of Thailand through their lottery conscription system, and Junho, who is currently serving, is scheduled to finish his service this coming March.



