Lee Hi and Crush show off their sweet chemistry in MV teaser for 'For You'

Lee Hi is getting closer to releasing her new single!

On December 14 KST, the singer unveiled the music video teaser for her upcoming song "For You," featuring fellow R&B artist Crush. In the clip, they are seen sitting together in a room full of Christmas decorations and a live band. As the band plays a soft melody, the two banter as Crush quizzes her on trivial things like his birth name and his sister's name before finally asking her what the name of the song is. Once she announces that it is called "For You," the clip ends, teasing the single's release date.

Meanwhile, "For You" is set for release on December 16.

Check out the teaser above!