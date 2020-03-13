Former B2ST member Hyunseung completes his military service

Former B2ST member Hyunseung has wrapped up his mandatory military service.



Hyunseung officially enlisted in July of 2018, and on March 13, the idol revealed he was now discharged from the military. He shared the below image on Instagram along with the short and sweet message, "2018.07.24-2020.03.13. Thank you!"





As previously reported, Hyunseung left B2ST in 2016, but he remained with Cube Entertainment. The remaining B2ST members went on to create the boy group Highlight.



Stay tuned for updates on Hyunseung.