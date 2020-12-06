Fans find the 'behind-the-scenes' of Hyunjin's ending fairy moment too cute to bear

The behind-the-scenes to Hyunjin's ending fairy moment is making all STAYs laugh.



'Show! Music Core' posted behind-the-scenes photos of Stray Kids' 'All In' stage from November 28th. All the photos were amazing as usual, but one particular photo caught fans' attention - one of Han ducking down on stage so the camera could get Hyunjin, the ending fairy. The ending choreography lineup puts Han in front of Hyunjin, so it looks like he ducked down on stage so the camera could get a full angle on Hyunjin. The added bonus is leader Chan looking on like a proud father (who may be a little bit judging).



You can check out all the photos here.



