6

9

News
Posted by danisurst 52 minutes ago

BTS wins #1 for 2nd week on 'Inkigayo' + performances from ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT, LOONA, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, NTX performed pre-debut single "UBIMUHWHAN." ENHYPEN debuted with "Given-Taken," and EXO's Kai made his solo debut with "MMMH." BoA came back with "Better," An Da Eun returned with "I was Young and I Wanted to Say I'm Sorry," Momoland came back with "Ready or Not," and GOT7 made their comeback with "Last Piece." 

As for the winner, the nominees were Lim Chang Jung's "Love Should Not Be Harsh on You," Jang Bum Joon's "Can't Sleep," and BTS's "Life Goes On." In the end, BTS won with the single "Life Goes On" for the second week in a row.

Meanwhile, other artists who performed included E'LASTWoo!ah!, COOING, Bling Bling, DRIPPIN, DKB, STAYC, BAE173, WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn), Norazo, LOONA, and NCT.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

DEBUT: ENHYPEN

==

SOLO DEBUT: EXO's Kai

==

COMEBACK: GOT7

==

COMEBACK: Momoland

==

DRIPPIN

==

Woo!ah!

==

LOONA

==

NCT

  1. BAE173
  2. Bling Bling
  3. BoA
  4. BTS
  5. Jang Bum Joon
  6. DKB
  7. DRIPPIN
  8. E'LAST
  9. ENHYPEN
  10. Kai
  11. GOT7
  12. Lim Chang Jung
  13. LOONA
  14. Momoland
  15. NCT
  16. Norazo
  17. NTX
  18. STAYC
  19. Woo!ah!
  20. Jo Seung Youn
  21. INKIGAYO
  22. AN DA EUN
  23. COOING
0 792 Share 40% Upvoted
misc.
Check out Winners of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'
20 hours ago   128   47,636
misc.
Check out Winners of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'
20 hours ago   128   47,636
misc.
Check out Winners of the 'Melon Music Awards 2020'
20 hours ago   128   47,636
Big Bang, G-Dragon, BTS
The Double Standards Against G-Dragon?
3 days ago   100   54,068

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND