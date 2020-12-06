BTS wins #1 for 2nd week on 'Inkigayo' + performances from ENHYPEN, GOT7, NCT, LOONA, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, NTX performed pre-debut single "UBIMUHWHAN." ENHYPEN debuted with "Given-Taken," and EXO's Kai made his solo debut with "MMMH." BoA came back with "Better," An Da Eun returned with "I was Young and I Wanted to Say I'm Sorry," Momoland came back with "Ready or Not," and GOT7 made their comeback with "Last Piece."



As for the winner, the nominees were Lim Chang Jung's "Love Should Not Be Harsh on You," Jang Bum Joon's "Can't Sleep," and BTS's "Life Goes On." In the end, BTS won with the single "Life Goes On" for the second week in a row.



Meanwhile, other artists who performed included E'LAST, Woo!ah!, COOING, Bling Bling, DRIPPIN, DKB, STAYC, BAE173, WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn), Norazo, LOONA, and NCT.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





DEBUT: ENHYPEN

SOLO DEBUT: EXO's Kai

COMEBACK: GOT7

COMEBACK: Momoland

DRIPPIN

Woo!ah!

LOONA

NCT