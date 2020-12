NU'EST revealed a special video for their fans!

The video is a clip from their 2020 fanmeeting 'L.O.Λ.E PAGE'. The clip is a surprise gift to fans, who weren't expecting any clips from their stages of their fanmeeting. However, the "Shadow" stage received so much love that it looks like the boys decided that even fans who couldn't make the concert should see it.

Check it out above.