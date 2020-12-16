11

EXO's Baekhyun reveals 'Amusement Park' concept photos

EXO's Baekhyun has revealed concept photos for 'Amusement Park'.

Baekhyun previously teased fans could expect something on December 21, and it looks like he'll be dropping a song fit for the winter holiday. In the teaser images, the EXO member stands in front of a lit-up carousel and a set of instruments.

Stay tuned for updates on Baekhyun's 'Amusement Park'.

luvduv-439 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

man nobody asked santa for baekhyun

