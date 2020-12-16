EXO's Baekhyun has revealed concept photos for 'Amusement Park'.
Baekhyun previously teased fans could expect something on December 21, and it looks like he'll be dropping a song fit for the winter holiday. In the teaser images, the EXO member stands in front of a lit-up carousel and a set of instruments.
Stay tuned for updates on Baekhyun's 'Amusement Park'.
11
5
Posted by 1 hour ago
EXO's Baekhyun reveals 'Amusement Park' concept photos
EXO's Baekhyun has revealed concept photos for 'Amusement Park'.
2 1,160 Share 69% Upvoted
Log in to comment