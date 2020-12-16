5

2

News
Posted by germainej 1 hour ago

Pentagon reveal special concert photos for upcoming digital single 'Eternal Flame'

AKP STAFF

Pentagon have revealed special concert photos for their upcoming digital single 'Eternal Flame'.

As previously reported, the group first revealed the track "Eternal Flame" during their online concert 'WE L:VE' on December 13. The song is dedicated to their fans Universe, and it includes messages from fans in the lyrics. Along with news they're dropping "Eternal Flame" as a digital single, Pentagon are also revealing special photos from their concert.

Pentagon's "Eternal Flame" drops on December 18 at 6PM KST.

  1. Pentagon
1 390 Share 71% Upvoted

0

luvduv-439 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

digital, everything digital, nothing up in person like say ur face? cant, try zoom. *whoops* team jake paul, bish

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND