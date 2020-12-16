EXO's Baekhyun allegedly teases new track?

EXO's Baekhyun allegedly teased an upcoming track to be released this month.



On December 16, a fan posted on Twitter, "Baekhyun said he would go, but he can't. lol. If it's going to be in January, I don't think it'll be late winter... What is this," speculating when the EXO member would be releasing something new.



To the surprise of EXO-L, Baekhyun responded himself, tweeting, "It comes out December 21."



His reply has fans hoping this means he has a surprise holiday track in store, but we'll have to wait for confirmation. Stay tuned for updates.





