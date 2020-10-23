Red Velvet's Irene accused of bullying by former SM Entertainment trainee Mone Fukuhara

Former SM Entertainment trainee Mone Fukuhara has alleged she was bullied by Red Velvet's Irene.



Amid the controversy surrounding Irene's admitted behavior towards a fashion editor, a former SM Entertainment trainee's post has been making its way around Korean internet communities. In the post, former trainee Mone Fukuhara states, "I still remember when I was a trainee and Joohyun unni bullied me, Seulgi unni helped me."



According to what netizens are saying, Mone Fukuhara is believed to have been 14 years of age at the time she was a trainee, while Irene was around 22.



As previously reported, editor Kang Kook Hwa released a first-hand account of how she was mistreated by a celebrity, and many netizens speculated the person in question was Red Velvet member Irene because of the editor's hashtags "Monster" and "Psycho". Irene then personally admitted she was the idol in the post and apologized. Since then, there has been both good and bad reports of experiences with the Red Velvet member.



Mone Fukhara is currently active as a beauty YouTuber.

