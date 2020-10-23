INFINITE's Dongwoo on final military leave before official discharge

INFINITE's Dongwoo is on his final military leave before his official discharge.



On October 23, Woollim Entertainment announced Dongwoo is on his final break from his mandatory military service, and he won't be returning to the base according to COVID-19 protocol. The label further stated he won't be holding a separate fan event for his discharge.



Dongwoo enlisted in April of 2019 following fellow INFINITE members Sunggyu and Sungyeol.



Stay tuned for updates on Dongwoo and INFINITE.