Netizens speculate that a famous female idol is at the center of a controversial post made by a photoshoot editor

Recently, there has been a commotion in an online community as a post from a photoshoot editor exposing the rude action of a celebrity was shared.

On October 20th, editor Kang Kook Hwa, famous for being a visual director for many famous pictorials, posted a lengthy post on her Instagram account. In the post, the editor speaks about an incident in which a celebrity verbally attacked her.

Kang Kook Hwa begins the story by citing the infamous 'nut rage' incident of the vice president of Korean Air and other incidents in which an individual abused their power.

The editor wrote:

"Looking at articles about Heather Cho, who is the epitome of a 'sociopath' when she created the infamous peanut incident in which she made an airplane with 250 passengers return to the airport over some peanuts, also the article about the psychopathic elementary school daughter of Bang Jung Ho, the former president of TV Chosun, who abused her power and cursed at her 50-year-old chauffeur. I came to wonder how an individual is raised to become like that. I've been deeply thinking about it, but today, I've been thoroughly trampled by this one person, and I became the position of the abused. Proven to be disqualified from being human + a puppet living behind a smiling mask + known to be a warm person by friends + an 'adult child' who lacks character + has a sense of entitlement + has the stupidity that reveals all the deficiencies transparently to the person they meet for the first time.



I should have prepared myself from the stories I've heard before I met her. But today, I became speechless as this person stung me with her words that are like electric needles. I had no choice but to stand still with my hands, feet, and even my brain tied together. I had to stand still in front of that repulsive face that was hysterically throwing a fit at me. I had to stand there like a fool without anything I could do. This person did not give me time to understand the situation or even seek understanding from this person. This person didn't even give me a chance to explain because she can't hear anything. I've experienced all sorts of people in this field for 15 years. I thought I had experienced everything in life and thought I had let everything go, but I was wrong.





I experienced hell for 20 minutes in an unfamiliar room. This person skipped the greeting and sat right down as this person began spewing insults at my face with her cellphone pointed at me. This person was so emotional that you couldn't know if she's talking to everyone in the room or just me. But either way, the target today was me. I wondered, 'I guess other people experienced this too? They are experiencing it, right?' The knife from her mouth did not stop as I have been stabbed multiple times by her words, and only tears rolled down my face. I wasn't even in the right mind to feel embarrassed that I was crying; tears just came out. What am I doing this for? Who am I doing this for? What do I want to show? Is it to earn money? Who chose me? Did someone ask for a favor? Why am I going through such an insult?!



I thought deeply about this but could not understand her actions. I calmed down, and I wanted to talk to her person to person like a normal human being. And I wanted an apology. But she just disappeared. I recorded everything, just in case something else would happen. I should take action against this lady. I will state the exact facts through my words.





I was an editor paid to work and was a writer. I'm going to use all my energy and use my brain smartly and cleverly from now on. It's been a long time since I felt revenge be a catalyst #psycho #monster"

As this post took to the web and spread across many online communities, there have been many speculations that the editor is talking about a famous girl group idol. Some Korean netizens speculated that the individual mentioned in this post could be Red Velvet's Irene or Seulgi due to the hashtags #psycho and #monster. However, other netizens quickly pointed out that it can't be Seulgi or Irene because the editor had worked with the two idols before and complimented them on their kind personality.

Also, Korean netizens are speculating the person in question could also be an actress since the editor is in her forties and has been working in this field for 15 years. Therefore, there is the possibility it isn't a young celebrity but an older celebrity.

Since the post went viral in the online communities in Korea, many Korean netizens are still deducing who the person in this post may be.