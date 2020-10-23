1

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

BAE173's Dohyon loses sleep in debut trailer

AKP STAFF

BAE173's Dohyon is featured in the newest debut trailer from the group.

In the trailer, Dohyon is trying to sleep when he wakes up to noise from the upstairs neighbors. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Dohyon's debut trailer above as well as Hangyul's here, Youngseo's here, Doha's here, J-Min's here, Muzin's here, Bit's here, Yoojun's here, and Junseo's here if you missed them.

  1. BAE173
  2. DOHYON
0 169 Share 100% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
2 hours ago   32   14,833
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
7 hours ago   82   39,980
BAE173
BAE173's Dohyon loses sleep in debut trailer
12 minutes ago   0   158
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
2 hours ago   32   14,833
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
7 hours ago   82   39,980
Victoria, Sulli, Krystal, Amber, YoonA, IU, Lee Sung Kyung, Suzy, Park Bo Young, Park Min Young, Park Shin Hye, Song Hye Kyo
Most Popular Female Korea Idols and Actresses
6 hours ago   12   2,050

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND