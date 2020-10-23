BAE173's Dohyon loses sleep in debut trailer

BAE173's Dohyon is featured in the newest debut trailer from the group.



In the trailer, Dohyon is trying to sleep when he wakes up to noise from the upstairs neighbors. As previously reported, "BAE" stands for "Before Anyone Else," "1" stands for perfection, and "73" is a lucky number. BAE173 features Bit, Doha, Youngseo, Muzin, J-Min, Yoojun, and Junseo as well as former X1 members Nam Dohyon and Lee Hangyul.

Check out Dohyon's debut trailer above as well as Hangyul's here, Youngseo's here, Doha's here, J-Min's here, Muzin's here, Bit's here, Yoojun's here, and Junseo's here if you missed them.