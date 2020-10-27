8

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Ji Hoon gets immersed in the autumn vibe with new teaser photos for his upcoming album 'Message'

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon is ready for autumn as he is completely immersed in the warm fall vibe.

On October 28 at midnight KST, Park Ji Hoon dropped two more teaser photos in which he shows off his charms as he looks stunning in them. The new teaser photos give off the autumn vibe with colors of orange and brown.

Park Ji Hoon gazes fondly into the camera as he captivates the viewers with his dreamy gaze.

Park Ji Hoon's album 'Message' will be released on November 4 KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers until then!

  1. Park Ji Hoon
0 457 Share 80% Upvoted
BLACKSWAN, RaNia
BLACKSWAN sold only 14 ALBUMS on the first day?
24 hours ago   104   114,423
Red Velvet, Irene
industry come to the defense of Irene
4 days ago   135   52,475
Big Bang, BTS, Epik High, SHINee, TVXQ, 2PM
5 Boy Groups Who Paved the Way for BTS
5 days ago   200   102,039

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND