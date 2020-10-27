Park Ji Hoon gets immersed in the autumn vibe with new teaser photos for his upcoming album 'Message'

Park Ji Hoon is ready for autumn as he is completely immersed in the warm fall vibe.

On October 28 at midnight KST, Park Ji Hoon dropped two more teaser photos in which he shows off his charms as he looks stunning in them. The new teaser photos give off the autumn vibe with colors of orange and brown.

Park Ji Hoon gazes fondly into the camera as he captivates the viewers with his dreamy gaze.

Park Ji Hoon's album 'Message' will be released on November 4 KST. So stay tuned for more updates and teasers until then!