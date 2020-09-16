Yoo Jae Suk opens up about how he's become like his father

Yoo Jae Suk opened up about how he's become like his father.



The September 16th episode of 'You Quiz on the Block' featured new office workers, and office employee Byun Sang Hee expressed, "I take the subway to work every morning, and people pour in at that time. I felt like I was going to work in the crowd, and I thought to myself, 'Is this how I'm going to work for the rest of my life?' and 'I guess this is what it's like to be an office worker.'" Employee So Jae Hyun also said, "I checked my national pension, and it's going to take about 40 more years to get it. I wondered if I could go that far."



Jo Se Ho then commented, "Yoo Jae Suk's father and my own father worked as office employees for decades. Thinking about how they did it for decades makes me feel how amazing they are."



Yoo Jae Suk said, "When I was young, I thought, 'Why does my father just lie down on Sundays?' The weather is so nice. I'm doing that now."



In other news, Yoo Jae Suk is starring in the upcoming science-fiction drama 'P1H: The Start of a New World', which will also star the members of the new boy group P1Harmony.