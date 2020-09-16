iKON celebrate 5th anniversary since debut with cute message to fans

View this post on Instagram

앞으로도 아이코닉의 사랑으로 부릉부릉 달려나갈 슈퍼카가 되길 약속하며🚗💨 50년 100년 900년이 지나도 항상 9월 15일을 함께해요❤️ We promise that we will be a supercar that runs FOREVER with iKONIC's love🚗💨 Even 50 years, 100 years, 900 years later, we'll always be together on September 15❤️ #iKON #아이콘 #20150915 #20200915 #5thDebutAnniversary #GroupPhoto #YG