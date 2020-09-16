iKON celebrated their 5th anniversary since their debut.
On September 16, iKON shared adorable photos on Instagram along with the message, "We promise we'll be a super car that runs forever with iKONIC's love. Even 50 years, 100 years, 900 years later, we'll always be together on September 15." The YG Entertainment boy group celebrated 5 years since their debut with "My Type" in 2015.
Jinhwan posted on Instagram, "9/15 iKON's 5th anniversary. Congratulations, iKONIC and iKON." Donghyuk wrote on Twitter, "Happy fifth anniversary, iKONIC. Thank you for always being by our side. I love you." Junhoe said, "It's our 5th debut anniversary. Thank you, everyone."
Congratulations to iKON on 5 years! Take a look at the members' posts below.
16
6
iKON celebrate 5th anniversary since debut with cute message to fans
iKON celebrated their 5th anniversary since their debut.
Log in to comment