iKON celebrate 5th anniversary since debut with cute message to fans

AKP STAFF

iKON celebrated their 5th anniversary since their debut.

On September 16, iKON shared adorable photos on Instagram along with the message, "We promise we'll be a super car that runs forever with iKONIC's love. Even 50 years, 100 years, 900 years later, we'll always be together on September 15." The YG Entertainment boy group celebrated 5 years since their debut with "My Type" in 2015. 

Jinhwan posted on Instagram, "9/15 iKON's 5th anniversary. Congratulations, iKONIC and iKON." Donghyuk wrote on Twitter, "Happy fifth anniversary, iKONIC. Thank you for always being by our side. I love you." Junhoe said, "It's our 5th debut anniversary. Thank you, everyone." 

Congratulations to iKON on 5 years! Take a look at the members' posts below.

벌써 데뷔 5주년이네요 다들 감사해요

