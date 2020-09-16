Hyoyeon reveals which Girls' Generation member she thinks will marry first

Hyoyeon revealed which Girls' Generation member she thinks will marry first.



On the September 16th episode of 'Korean Foreigners', Hyoyeon was asked, "There are a lot of fans of Girls' Generation. Who do you think will get married the fastest?" She responded without hesitation, "I think it's really going to be me," adding, "When people used to ask me what my dream was, I used to say I want to be a wise mother and wife. It's my goal to have a lot of kids."



She continued, "I think Sunny, who's really quiet, will get married second. I heard Sunny's growing plants these days. Maybe she's preparing for her wedding plans."



As for the personalities of the members, Hyoyeon responded, "Interestingly enough, we all have different personalities." Sunny then said, "When we lived in the dorms, Hyoyeon was the member that was best at doing the dishes." When it comes to the member who does the dishes the least, Sunny answered, "Yuri."



