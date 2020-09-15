Still-cuts from the movie 'P1H: The Start of a New World' unveil photos of the survivors

The still-cuts from the movie 'P1H: The Start of a New World' were revealed. Starring Seolhyun, Jung Hae In, Jang Jin Young, and Yoo Jae Suk, the movie received much interest from the public as soon as it was announced.

The movie 'P1H: The Start of a New World' is a science-fiction human drama about a group of boys who are scattered across different dimensions but gather together to find hope. This movie attracted the interest of the public because it was a movie based on the P1Harmony Universe, which is the universe based on the new boy group P1Harmony.





This still-cut that was released unveiled the photos of each survivor who is spread across the timeline of the chaotic earth where the mysterious virus is transmitted. In the first photo, actress Seolhyun shows the intensity as she aims a gun.





Many netizens who saw the new still-cuts from the movie are curious as to when the boys will be able to gather in one world. The movie 'P1H' The Start of A New World will be released on October 8, 2020.