Stray Kids unveil gripping new teaser images for repackage album 'IN生'

Stray Kids have revealed new teaser images for their comeback.

On September 6 KST, the JYP Entertainment boy group unveiled two new images for 'IN生', their upcoming repackage album. In these images, all eight members come together in what appears to be an abandoned building. One photo features the boys wearing a hybrid of modern and traditional hanbok styles, and other has the boys looking charismatic in military-inspired outfits.

Recently, Stray Kids have been revealing track teasers for the album, including the song "Ex".

Get ready for Stray Kids' comeback on September 14 KST!

