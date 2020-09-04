Stray Kids unveil track teaser for "Ex" from their album repackage 'IN生'

Stray Kids is continuing to prepare for their first album repackage 'IN生' as they release another track teaser.

Just a day before, the boys unveiled a track teaser for three songs in their repackaged album. On September 5th at midnight KST, the boy group released yet another track teaser. Titled "UNVEIL: TRACK", the teaser is for the song "Ex". In the track teaser, the members of Stray Kids appear jumping up on a trampoline in the air in the peaceful ambiance. However, in the middle of the teaser, figures wearing a white sheet over their heads that portray white ghosts appear.



'IN生' will be released on September 14 KST so stay tuned for more details to come until then!