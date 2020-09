SHINee's Taemin has dropped a new MV teaser.

On September 6 at midnight KST, the SHINee member unveiled another MV teaser for his solo comeback with "Criminal". Continuing from the last teaser, the theme of this new comeback is both dark and light, as the eye-catching and stormy images encounter upbeat dance moves.

With one more day to go, fans are eagerly awaiting the full drop of 'Never Gonna Dance Again: Act 1', on September 7 at 6 PM KST.

Do you like Taemin's new concept?