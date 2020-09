The Boyz have revealed the official logo for the group.

On September 6 KST, the boy group unveiled a brand new logo in a short clip on their official social media accounts. The clip begins with a red heart, which spins around 360 degrees to reveal the new circular emblem. While retaining their signature red color, the new and advanced typography has the fans' hearts flutter once more!

In related news, The Boyz will hold their first online concert 'RE:AL' later this month.