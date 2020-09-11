PocketDol Studio introduces upcoming boy group member Youngseo in profile photos

PocketDol Studio has introduced upcoming boy group member Youngseo in profile photo teasers.



In his teaser images, Doha looks like the boy-next-door in a white top and jeans. He's the fourth member to be revealed following Doha, Bit, and former X1 rapper Nam Do Hyun.





The label previously announced former X1 members Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are part of PocketDol Studio's new boy group. The two have prepared a special album as the duo H&D before beginning a new chapter with the new boy group.



Take a look at Youngseo's profile photos below!