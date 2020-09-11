86

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Jo Yoong of indie band An Introduction of Youth dies after being hit by truck

AKP STAFF

Jo Yoong of indie band An Introduction of Youth has passed away after being hit by a truck.

On September 11, his label Mojo People Records revealed Jo Yoong was suddenly hit by a truck and died due to injuries at the age of 26. The label stated, "Jo Yoong, a member of An Introduction to Youth and a part of the Mojo People Records family, passed away on September 10. We're here to tell you this news while in a stage of mourning and grief. We'll carry out the funeral while adhering to quarantining procedures."

Mojo People Records' CEO also stated, "Jo Yoong passed away in a car accident on September 10. He had been working as a part-time delivery driver due to some difficulties. He was up all night working, and early in the morning of the 10th, he was hit by a truck while driving his motorbike. He wasn't able to wake up from that."

Condolences to Jo Yoong's family. 

  1. misc.
  2. JO YOONG
  3. AN INTRODUCTION OF YOUTH
25 35,711 Share 99% Upvoted

23

jiminnomonroll23 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

I never heard of this band but I am deeply sorry to those who were his family and friends.

R.I.P.

Jo Yoong

1994-2020

Share

20

crystalwildfire3,148 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

My condolences to his family and friends 😢

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2Z
Band 2Z tease upcoming single 'Not Without U'
18 minutes ago   0   76

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND