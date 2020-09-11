Jo Yoong of indie band An Introduction of Youth dies after being hit by truck

Jo Yoong of indie band An Introduction of Youth has passed away after being hit by a truck.



On September 11, his label Mojo People Records revealed Jo Yoong was suddenly hit by a truck and died due to injuries at the age of 26. The label stated, "Jo Yoong, a member of An Introduction to Youth and a part of the Mojo People Records family, passed away on September 10. We're here to tell you this news while in a stage of mourning and grief. We'll carry out the funeral while adhering to quarantining procedures."



Mojo People Records' CEO also stated, "Jo Yoong passed away in a car accident on September 10. He had been working as a part-time delivery driver due to some difficulties. He was up all night working, and early in the morning of the 10th, he was hit by a truck while driving his motorbike. He wasn't able to wake up from that."



Condolences to Jo Yoong's family.