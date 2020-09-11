Choiza hit with backlash after Sulli's documentary, producer responds

Choiza has been hit with backlash after Sulli's documentary, 'Why Did Sulli Bother You?' on MBC's 'DocuPlex'.



Since the documentary aired on September 10, Choiza has been on the receiving end of criticism about his relationship with Sulli and his speculated effect on her mental health. The Dynamic Duo member, who was 13 years Sulli's senior, received malicious comments after her death, and her mother's statements on the documentary have fueled the fire once again.



Late idol star Sulli's mother appeared on the show and revealed her relationship with her daughter became strained after Choiza entered the picture. Sulli's mother further expressed she was against her daughter dating the Dynamic Duo member and that Sulli's behavior changed immediately after meeting him.



On the criticism towards Choiza, documentary producer Lee Mo Hyun stated, "We did not intend for that at all. It was the response we were most concerned about. To put it simply, a single man and woman dated and then broke up. From her mother's perspective, Sulli was very loving towards her mother, and then she became an adult at 20 and gained independence in her dating life and in terms of finances, becoming less close to her family. From her mother's perspective, they grew apart... He is not to be blamed either. As you saw in her diary, Sulli was psychologically stable and her self-esteem was higher than ever when she dated Choiza. She was happier than ever. Who's at fault when there's a breakup? It was unintended and heartbreaking. I think Choiza is also a victim."



On September 11, Choiza's fellow Dynamic Duo member Gaeko also commented on social media, "If this was made for the best viewer ratings, then I'm incredibly disappointed and angry," which many are assuming is about Sulli's documentary.



What are your thoughts on the issue?