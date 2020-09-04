Nam Do Hyun's profile teaser images for PocketDol Studio's upcoming boy group

PocketDol Studio has released profile teaser images for Nam Do Hyun.
This past May, the label announced former X1 members Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are part of PocketDol Studio's new boy group. The two have prepared a special album as the duo H&D before beginning a new chapter with the new boy group.
Take a look at Nam Do Hyun's profile photos below!
