H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) reveal teaser poster for special album 'Umbrella'

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have revealed a teaser poster for their special album 'Umbrella'.



The teaser poster features the two H&D members in a modern, casual style against a yellow backdrop. Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are set to debut in an 8-member group later this fall, and their special 'Umbrella' album will be their final release as a duo.



Stay tuned for updates on H&D's comeback!





