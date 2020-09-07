PocketDol Studio unveils upcoming boy group's 2nd member Bit through new profile photos

PocketDol Studio has unveiled the second member of their upcoming boy group!



On September 7 KST, profile images for PocketDol Studio rookie Bit were revealed for the very first time. In the photos, Bit showed a variety of poses, evoking a boyish and 'puppy-like' mood with his soft gaze and pure visuals. Even before debut, Bit is drawing a large amount of attention, as fans guess what kind of role he will play in the final group.



The member reveal comes only three days after the first member - former X1 rapper Nam Do Hyon - was announced. Currently, Nam Do Hyun is active as half of MBK Entertainment's project unit H&D, who is gearing up to release their final mini album 'Goodbye.'



Meanwhile, PocketDol Studio plans to debut the group before the end of this year.

Check out Bit's photos below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!