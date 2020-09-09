2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

PocketDol Studio introduces upcoming boy group member Doha in new profile photos

AKP STAFF

PocketDol Studio has introduced upcoming boy group member Doha in new profile photos.

In his teaser images, Doha wears a sharp white top and jeans against a black backdrop as well as a more casual look against yellow. He's the third member to be revealed following Bit and former X1 rapper Nam Do Hyun

The label previously announced former X1 members Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are part of PocketDol Studio's new boy group. The two have prepared a special album as the duo H&D before beginning a new chapter with the new boy group.

Take a look at Doha's profile photos below!

  1. misc.
  2. POCKETDOL STUDIO
  3. DOHA
0 261 Share 67% Upvoted
Yoo Jae Suk
Yoo Jae Suk says he has no goals?
1 hour ago   2   1,995

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND