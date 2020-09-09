PocketDol Studio introduces upcoming boy group member Doha in new profile photos

PocketDol Studio has introduced upcoming boy group member Doha in new profile photos.



In his teaser images, Doha wears a sharp white top and jeans against a black backdrop as well as a more casual look against yellow. He's the third member to be revealed following Bit and former X1 rapper Nam Do Hyun.





The label previously announced former X1 members Nam Do Hyun and Lee Han Gyul are part of PocketDol Studio's new boy group. The two have prepared a special album as the duo H&D before beginning a new chapter with the new boy group.



Take a look at Doha's profile photos below!

