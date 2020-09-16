MBC announces full lineup of idols competing in the '2020 Idol Woof Woof Championship'

MBC has just released the full lineup of idols participating in the upcoming Chuseok holiday special program, '2020 Idol Woof Woof Championship'!
The complete lineup of K-Pop idols and their canine companions include:
GOT7's Youngjae and Coco
MAMAMOO's Moon Byul and Daebak, Haengwoon, Gunkang
Kim Woo Seok and Ddadda
Golden Child's Bomin and Joy
Golden Child's Jaehyun and Bonggu
(G)I-DLE's Shuhua and Haku and Mata
Lovelyz's Seo Ji Soo and Wooju and Rocket
Cosmic Girls's Soobin and Lucky
LOONA's HeeJin and Tori
LOONA's Choerry and Haengwoon
Wonder Girls's Yubin and Kkongbin
This very special idol competition features K-Pop idols taking on the challenge of becoming dog handlers, participating in a series of agility tests which involve running and surpassing obstacles. The competition was also recorded outdoors with a minimum number of staff present, per COVID19 prevention protocol.
For a glimpse of the above K-Pop idols' adorable dogs, you can check out this article here!
