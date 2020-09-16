MBC announces full lineup of idols competing in the '2020 Idol Woof Woof Championship'

MBC has just released the full lineup of idols participating in the upcoming Chuseok holiday special program, '2020 Idol Woof Woof Championship'!

The complete lineup of K-Pop idols and their canine companions include:

GOT7's Youngjae and Coco

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul and Daebak, Haengwoon, Gunkang

Kim Woo Seok and Ddadda

Golden Child's Bomin and Joy

Golden Child's Jaehyun and Bonggu

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua and Haku and Mata

Lovelyz's Seo Ji Soo and Wooju and Rocket

Cosmic Girls's Soobin and Lucky

LOONA's HeeJin and Tori

LOONA's Choerry and Haengwoon

Wonder Girls's Yubin and Kkongbin

This very special idol competition features K-Pop idols taking on the challenge of becoming dog handlers, participating in a series of agility tests which involve running and surpassing obstacles. The competition was also recorded outdoors with a minimum number of staff present, per COVID19 prevention protocol.

