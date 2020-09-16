Watch BTS bringing you along for a magical, retro date at the amusement park with 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'!

BTS have partnered up with 'America's Got Talent' to bring viewers at home on a magical, retro date!

On the September 16 broadcast of the NBC audition show, the BTS boys performed their hit English single "Dynamite" as the special musical guests of the night! For this performance, the BTS members donned on their classy, retro 70's outfits for a totally funky and nostalgic vibe. ARMYs were also touched to see various hidden easter eggs throughout the clip, as signs of BTS showing love toward their fans.

Check out BTS's "Dynamite" on 'America's Got Talent' above!