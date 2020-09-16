18

6

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch BTS bringing you along for a magical, retro date at the amusement park with 'Dynamite' performance on 'America's Got Talent'!

AKP STAFF

BTS have partnered up with 'America's Got Talent' to bring viewers at home on a magical, retro date!

On the September 16 broadcast of the NBC audition show, the BTS boys performed their hit English single "Dynamite" as the special musical guests of the night! For this performance, the BTS members donned on their classy, retro 70's outfits for a totally funky and nostalgic vibe. ARMYs were also touched to see various hidden easter eggs throughout the clip, as signs of BTS showing love toward their fans. 

Check out BTS's "Dynamite" on 'America's Got Talent' above!

  1. BTS
5 1,604 Share 75% Upvoted

3

caribbeangal4,833 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

So the AGT Dynamite performance was filmed in Everland (Amusement park in korea). I love that!

Share

3

darkangel4524,085 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

This was perfect! I love that they added the AGT judges table to the set. This was even better than the VMAs!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Jessica H.o.) Jessi, Hwa Sa, Hyolyn, Jamie (Park Ji Min)
Idols Who Helped Improve The Female Body Image
5 hours ago   12   9,592
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi, Hwa Sa, Hyolyn, Jamie (Park Ji Min)
Idols Who Helped Improve The Female Body Image
5 hours ago   12   9,592

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND