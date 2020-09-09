Idol stars and their pups confirmed to appear on MBC's '2020 Idol Woof Woof Championship'

As many of you know, South Korea's first ever idol dog-sports competition program is airing this Chuseok holidays!

MBC's '2020 Idol Woof Woof Championship' will take place over the Chuseok holiday weekend (October 1-2), hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Red Velvet's Joy. The program will feature K-Pop idol stars and their precious pet dogs, participating in a series of agility contests.

According to fans, here are some of the K-Pop idol stars and their pups confirmed for the '2020 Idol Woof Woof Championship'!

1. MAMAMOO's Moon Byul w/ Daebak, Haengwoon, or Gungang

2. Cosmic Girls's Soobin w/ Lucky

3. (G)I-DLE's Shuhua w/ Haku or Mata

4. Yubin w/ Kongbin

5. GOT7's Youngjae w/ Coco Goddess

6. Golden Child's Jaehyun w/ Bong Gu

7. Golden Child's Bomin w/ Joy (Many fans are excited to see the puppy Joy meeting the human Joy, a.k.a host Red Velvet's Joy!)

8. Kim Woo Seok w/ Maison DdaDda

9. Lovelyz's Seo Ji Soo w/ Woojoo (Anyone know which one is Woojoo?)

10. LOONA's HeeJin w/ either Nori, Berry, Bori, or Tori

Are you excited for the first ever '2020 Idol Woof Woof Championship'?