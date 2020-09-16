4

Best friends Park Kyung, Kim Ji Suk, & Ha Suk Jin to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'

Best friends and former 'Problematic Men' co-stars Block B's Park Kyung, Kim Ji Suk, and Ha Suk Jin will be guesting on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

According to media outlet reports on September 17, Park Kyung, Kim Ji Suk, and Ha Suk Jin will be attending a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' on this day, demonstrating their best friends chemistry. Previously, Kim Ji Suk and Ha Suk Jin openly shared their affection toward their dongsaeng Park Kyung by attending his solo fan meeting, appearing as guests on Park Kyung's radio program, and participating in Park Kyung's song challenge. 

Meanwhile, Block B's Park Kyung is currently facing potential fines after he raised 'sajaegi' (chart manipulation) allegations against musicians like Vibe, Song Haye, Lim Jae Hyun, etc. The agencies of these musicians then filed a lawsuit for defamation of character against Park Kyung, after which he was summoned for a police questioning earlier this year. 

Are you looking forward to seeing Park Kyung's return to broadcasts on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'?

