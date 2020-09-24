Super Junior's Donghae & Eunhyuk exude a luxurious sensual vibe in their new teaser photos

In just three days Super Junior's Donghae & Eunhyuk will make a comeback with their 4th special mini-album 'Bad Liar'.

On September 25 KST, the duo released more teaser photos to prepare their fans for the comeback. In their latest set of teaser images, Donghae and Eunhyuk continue to show off their luxurious sensuality in a series of black and white photos.



'Bad Liar' will include all of the tracks from 'Bad Blood' as well as two brand-new tracks, including D&E's follow up title song "No Love".





Stay tuned for D&E's special album that will be released this coming September 28 at 6 PM KST!

Check out their new teaser photo above and below while you wait!