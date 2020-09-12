Golden Child's Bomin is the D-Day teaser image for their 'NOW' concert

Golden Child is getting fans excited for their concert!

The boys will be holding their 'Ontact' concert 'Now' on September 13th at 3PM KST. To keep fans excited, they've been releasing HQ teaser images of the members to count down. So far, the members revealed are Tag, Y, Joochan, Jaehyun, Seungmin, Daeyeol, Donghyun, Jibeom, and Jangjun. Today, they've revealed Bomin's teaser image, which should be the final one as their concert is later today!

Check it out below as you get ready for their concert.