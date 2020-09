Dawn posed for art fashion magazine 'MAPS'.

He showed off a unique style and smokey eyes for the cover, and wasn't afraid to show a little skin. He's also the first solo artist to have a 'MAPS' photoshoot of 22 pages, and he also gets two special covers. Because Dawn was so adept at the concept, 'MAPS' decided to increase the page count and number of photos from the originally planned number.

Check out both album covers above.