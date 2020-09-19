F.T. Island's Hongki says EXO's D.O. has been bugging him?

F.T. Island's Hongki revealed EXO's D.O. has been bugging him lately.



On September 19, Hongki shared the above photo on Instagram and gave D.O.'s fans an update on how he's been doing. He wrote, "My first honey left, and my second honey came. Next week Thursday, Friday, Saturday. The musical 'The Promise of the Day'. Watch it a lot! PS: Kyung Soo (D.O.) is doing well. A lot of people asked so... He bothers me so much."



In the photo, D.O. has his arm around Hongki as Kim Min Suk, who was recently discharged from the military, hangs out. The F.T. Island member enlisted for his mandatory military service in September of last year, and he and D.O. are starring in the army musical 'The Promise of the Day', which is being broadcast live online next week on September 24-26 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Hongki and D.O.!