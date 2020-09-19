Oh My Girl's YooA takes you behind the scenes of 'Bon Voyage' MV

Oh My Girl's YooA has revealed the making of her "Bon Voyage" music video.



In the behind-the-scenes video above, YooA introduces you to the beautiful scenery of Jeju Island, and she talks about how she tried her best to focus as it was her first time acting. The Oh My Girl member also opens up about how she felt she could properly represent the concept, which she feels reflects a more honest and simple side of herself, and she expresses that she absolutely loves her song.



"Bon Voyage" is YooA's solo debut single, and it's about wanting to get back in touch with nature and emotion.



Watch YooA's "Bon Voyage" making-of clip above and her MV here if you missed it!