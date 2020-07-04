Actor Kim Min Suk set to be officially discharged from military

Actor Kim Min Suk is set to be officially discharged from the military.



The actor was previously scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military duties on July 20, but according to the Ministry of National Defense's policy amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, he'll be discharged on the 5th instead.



Kim Min Suk enlisted at the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province in December of 2018, and he was assigned to army's 'Scientific Combat Training Corps.' He also starred in the military musical 'Return' alongside EXO's Xiumin, SHINee's Onew, and VIXX' N.



Stay tuned for updates on Kim Min Suk.