Posted by germainej 1 day ago

Actor Kim Min Suk set to be officially discharged from military

Actor Kim Min Suk is set to be officially discharged from the military.

The actor was previously scheduled to be discharged from his mandatory military duties on July 20, but according to the Ministry of National Defense's policy amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, he'll be discharged on the 5th instead. 

Kim Min Suk enlisted at the Nonsan Training Center in South Chungcheong Province in December of 2018, and he was assigned to army's 'Scientific Combat Training Corps.' He also starred in the military musical 'Return' alongside EXO's XiuminSHINee's Onew, and VIXXN.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Min Suk. 

thekey192 1 day ago
1 day ago

Please tell me Lee Jinki is going to discharge on the same day too

Aga_C 18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Ohh yay. I can't wait to see his next project.

