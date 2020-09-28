Faker and eSports players have been removed from the special military postponement bill

It was reported that eSports player Lee Sang Hyuk (Faker)'s name was removed from the 'Special Military Postponement Bill' which made headlines earlier this year. Many citizens took interest in whether the postponement will be applied to BTS and Faker, the popular eSports player who is considered to be the greatest League of Legends player of all-time.

This means that the bill on the postponement of enlistment does not include eSports players.

On the first of last month, Jeon Yong Ki of the Democratic Party of Korea and the member of the National Assembly's Culture, Education, and Tourism Committee pushed for a revision on the Military Service Act to include pop culture artists who have made special contributions on the list of individuals who can delay their enlistment.

However, it was reported that eSports is not included in the revision of the Military Service Law due to the insufficient discussions with the relevant ministries.



Earlier, the former lawmaker's office decided to propose a revision to the Military Service Act, which includes those subject to postponement of the enlistment. The revised bill will include individuals who have exceptional contributions in the field of popular culture and arts or those who are recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. This is to include individuals in the field of eSports.

Players who fall in qualification to this requirement will be able to postpone their enlistment until the age of 30.

However, it was reported that the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, which is in charge of eSports had not been informed of the revise in the Military Service Law in advance.

Ultimately, the eSports players, whose names were mentioned without consultation with the relevant ministries, had to be excluded from the revision.



Representative Jeon's office will continue to push for legislation targeting pop culture artists.

He stated, "We have reached an internal conclusion that we will discuss the postponement of the eSports players' enlistment after a thorough review period."

However, even if the revised law is passed, the question remains whether eSports players will be able to receive the benefits of this bill. Apart from the vast popularity, almost all competitions in eSports are run by private companies and not by international sports organizations.

This time, there is a necessity for accurate discussions for the field of eSports that is rapidly growing.