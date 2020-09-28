13

7

Teaser
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Mnet unveils a special trailer for their upcoming 'KCON: TACT ALL-ACCESS' virtual concert

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'KCON: TACT' virtual concert will be returning this fall!

Earlier this summer, Mnet successfully hosted the first-ever 'KCON: TACT 2020 Summer'. This 7-day-long virtual concert gathered the attention of fans around the globe as they were able to see their favorite artists perform from June 20-26. 

Now, Mnet will return with 'KCON: TACT ALL-ACCESS' on October 2. On September 29 KST, they released a special trailer for this event. They announced they will be airing behind-the-scenes footages and interviews along with other footages that have not been aired.

So don't miss out on 'KCON: TACT ALL-ACCESS' airing on October 2!





